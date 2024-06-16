2,360 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

