1,933 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
GBF stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $105.72.
About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
