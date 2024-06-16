Beacon Financial Group Invests $147,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 958,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 181,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,292,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 114,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.71 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

