SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.24. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.