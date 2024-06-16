1,408 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $204.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.96 and its 200 day moving average is $184.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $209.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
