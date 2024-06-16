Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.