Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

