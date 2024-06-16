BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

