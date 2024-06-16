Beacon Financial Group Takes $362,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

