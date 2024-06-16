Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

