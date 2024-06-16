Beacon Financial Group Buys Shares of 9,104 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,001 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,460,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,032 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 214,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 852,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 851,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,240,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

