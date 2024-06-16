Beacon Financial Group Sells 50,327 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,327 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,522,000 after purchasing an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,739,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47.

