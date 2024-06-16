Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Purchases New Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

