Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Purchases 1,070 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.1 %

BABA opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.