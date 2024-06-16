Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,681 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

