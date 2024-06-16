Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $5.35 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,727 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,000. Shopify comprises about 1.6% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.66 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

