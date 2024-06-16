Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,194,343 shares of company stock valued at $53,674,717. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

