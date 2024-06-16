Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $426,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.35.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $177.58 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.94.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

