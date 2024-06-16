Auxier Asset Management Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,131,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,364 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 130.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 194,320 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

