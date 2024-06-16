Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 1st

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

ESLT stock opened at $181.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $179.42 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.46.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

