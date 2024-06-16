Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 52.9% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $231.69 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.