Beacon Financial Group Acquires 27,936 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 330.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,936 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $171.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.92.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

