Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,003 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.