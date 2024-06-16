Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

