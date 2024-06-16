Beacon Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

