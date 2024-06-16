Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 163.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,845,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

