Beacon Financial Group Has $2.62 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,802 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FIXD stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

