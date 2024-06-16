Beacon Financial Group Acquires Shares of 147,709 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 506,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $17.34 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

