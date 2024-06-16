Beacon Financial Group Sells 19,401 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 227,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

