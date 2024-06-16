2,738 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $224.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.