Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,370 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $177.27 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

