Auxier Asset Management Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.5% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $205.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

