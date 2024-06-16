The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

