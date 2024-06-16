Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VHT stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.27. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

