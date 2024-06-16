Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $68,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $385.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $390.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.25, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

