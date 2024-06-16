Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

