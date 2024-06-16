Adroit Compliance LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Adroit Compliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.