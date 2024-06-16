GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys Shares of 67,497 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

