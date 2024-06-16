Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.7 %

HPE stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,680 shares of company stock worth $2,667,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

