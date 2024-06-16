ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $806.92

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.92 ($10.28) and traded as high as GBX 849.20 ($10.81). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 840.50 ($10.70), with a volume of 47 shares.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 807.51.

