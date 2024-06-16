George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $177.07

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$177.07 and traded as high as C$190.47. George Weston shares last traded at C$189.32, with a volume of 160,176 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$187.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$177.17. The firm has a market cap of C$25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total transaction of C$422,079.10. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.65, for a total value of C$272,475.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total value of C$422,079.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,110 shares of company stock worth $5,766,526. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

