TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as high as C$2.38. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.66.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TeraGo news, Director Daniel Vucinic purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

