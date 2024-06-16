Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.67. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 429 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $126.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. comprises 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

