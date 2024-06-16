Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.67

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.67 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.83). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.80), with a volume of 273,217 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elementis

Elementis Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.81. The stock has a market cap of £830.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £196,562.88 ($250,302.92). In related news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £196,562.88 ($250,302.92). Also, insider Heejae Chae purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($63,211.51). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.