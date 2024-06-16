Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,666.09

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,666.09 ($21.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,709 ($21.76). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,681 ($21.41), with a volume of 553,682 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,666.27. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a GBX 13.55 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 6,268.66%.

In other news, insider Richard Howes purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,603 ($20.41) per share, with a total value of £1,779.33 ($2,265.80). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

