888 (LON:888) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.57

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.57 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.12). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 733,225 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on 888. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

