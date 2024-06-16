888 (LON:888) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.57

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.57 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.12). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 733,225 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on 888. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, April 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on 888
888 Trading Down 1.2 %
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 888
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.