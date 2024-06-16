Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MYE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.25. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

