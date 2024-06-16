MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 28th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CMU stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.