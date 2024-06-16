237,385 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 237,385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. UiPath makes up 1.7% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

