Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in M&T Bank by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

